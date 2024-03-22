Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $385.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 383.90 ($4.89), with a volume of 118343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 326.47. The stock has a market cap of £535.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,532.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.