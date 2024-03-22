Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $385.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 383.90 ($4.89), with a volume of 118343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.63).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 530 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
