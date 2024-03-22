AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 289,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 627,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Specifically, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,616 shares of company stock valued at $423,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

