Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 3,121 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,121 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

