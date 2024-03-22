Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 270,509 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $55.55 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

