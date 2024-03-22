Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oncolytics Biotech were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 150.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 3.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONCY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

ONCY stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

