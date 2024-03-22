Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

AON stock opened at $326.52 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.