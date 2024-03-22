Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $232,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $20.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

