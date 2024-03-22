Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.27 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $211.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

