Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $220,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $124,325,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

