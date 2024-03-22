Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $85.02 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

