Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,311,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

OBDC stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

