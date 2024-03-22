Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $3,096,228.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,548,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $158.39 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.15 and a 200-day moving average of $179.47.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.