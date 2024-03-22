Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after purchasing an additional 982,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,601,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 507.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,683,000 after acquiring an additional 558,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MOAT opened at $89.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.