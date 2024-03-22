Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,025 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,331,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 487,584 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 86,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

