Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 355 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

