Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $57,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $136.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.