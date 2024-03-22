Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of UDEC opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

