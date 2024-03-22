Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 541,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 459,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 65,387 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

