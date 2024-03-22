Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 312,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 40,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.