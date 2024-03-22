Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 10,754 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of HR stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

