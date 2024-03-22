Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

