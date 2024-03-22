Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,661 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of KRBN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

