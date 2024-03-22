Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

