Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

