AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,044.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,210.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,853.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,677.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,236.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

