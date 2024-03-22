Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

