Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,017,000 after buying an additional 543,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after purchasing an additional 342,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 75,898 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

