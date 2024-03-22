AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $232.50

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232.50 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 232.26 ($2.96), with a volume of 150171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($2.93).

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.42. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 818.32 and a beta of 0.78.

About AVI Global Trust

(Get Free Report)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.