Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

