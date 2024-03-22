Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.03. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.