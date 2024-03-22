AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Position Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,059 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,776,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXS opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Insider Activity

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

