AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.92

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.88, with a volume of 35703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

