Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.80.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$49.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$49.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Patrick Wieneke acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,643.80. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

