Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,283 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $42,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valvoline by 29.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Valvoline by 927.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.4 %

VVV opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

