Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $612.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.61 and a 52 week high of $617.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.