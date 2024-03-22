Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NTR stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

