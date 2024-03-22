Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.