Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.0 %

BAH opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

