Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

