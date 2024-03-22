Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $223.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

