Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 718 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

