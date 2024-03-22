Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 772 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Relx Price Performance
NYSE:RELX opened at $43.73 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.
Relx Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relx
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Does Reddit’s Successful Public Debut Mean Tech IPOs are Back?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Oversold and Diverging, Chewy Stock is Ready to Rebound
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.