Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 479.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $228,465.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,432,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

