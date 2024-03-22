Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Balchem worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Balchem by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 264,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Balchem by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after purchasing an additional 227,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,842,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

BCPC opened at $156.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.37. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.