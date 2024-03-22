Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Philip Harrison Sells 131,295 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBYGet Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.74), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($621,791.73).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.3 %

BBY stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 900.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.85. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 2,619.05%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.