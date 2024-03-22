Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Philip Harrison Sells 131,295 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.74), for a total value of £488,417.40 ($621,791.73).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.3 %

BBY stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 900.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 328.85. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52 week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 401.20 ($5.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.44.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 2,619.05%.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

