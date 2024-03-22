Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

Banc of California Trading Up 1.8 %

BANC opened at $14.95 on Friday. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,388.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California



Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

