Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 20181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

