Bank of America Increases HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $97.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $93.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of HQY opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. FMR LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after purchasing an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 23.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 374,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

