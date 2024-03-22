Bank of America Increases Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $12.30

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $12.30 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TME. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

NYSE TME opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after buying an additional 1,747,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 268,202 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 994.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 1,345,789 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.