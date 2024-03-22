Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 25552803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,183,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187,352 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

